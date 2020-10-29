172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sbi-life-insurance-target-of-rs-996-kr-choksey-6035661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 996 KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 996 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

KR Choksey's research report on SBI Life Insurance


GWP rose 71% QoQ/lower by 28% YoY on better new business and improved persistency. 13th and 61st month persistency rose 10bps YoY and 340 bps YoY respectively. The persistency was at 85.9% and • 60.9% respectively. Value of new business rose 20% YoY/24% QoQ. The VNB margin rose 70 bps YoY/10 bps QoQ. SBI Life reported PAT of INR 300 Cr. up by 131% QoQ. Solvency ratio improved to 245% up 2500 bps YoY/600 bps QoQ.



Outlook


We apply a 2.8x P/EV on FY21E EVPS of INR 357 and a VNB multiple of 29x on FY21E to arrive at a weighted average TP of INR 996 per share for SBI Life (50:50 weights on the P-EV and appraisal value methodology); indicating a 29% upside to CMP. We reiterate a “BUY” on the shares of SBI Life.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance

