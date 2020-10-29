Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 996 KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on SBI Life Insurance

GWP rose 71% QoQ/lower by 28% YoY on better new business and improved persistency. 13th and 61st month persistency rose 10bps YoY and 340 bps YoY respectively. The persistency was at 85.9% and • 60.9% respectively. Value of new business rose 20% YoY/24% QoQ. The VNB margin rose 70 bps YoY/10 bps QoQ. SBI Life reported PAT of INR 300 Cr. up by 131% QoQ. Solvency ratio improved to 245% up 2500 bps YoY/600 bps QoQ.

Outlook

We apply a 2.8x P/EV on FY21E EVPS of INR 357 and a VNB multiple of 29x on FY21E to arrive at a weighted average TP of INR 996 per share for SBI Life (50:50 weights on the P-EV and appraisal value methodology); indicating a 29% upside to CMP. We reiterate a “BUY” on the shares of SBI Life.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.