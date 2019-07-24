Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 920: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance reported robust growth in premium at 40% YoY to Rs 6655 crore, led by strong growth in new business premium (NBP) at 52% YoY and renewals at Rs 3150 crore; up 32% YoY. Within NBP, traction in individual business remained healthy at ~35% YoY to Rs 1760 crore, while group business witnessed 71% YoY growth to Rs 960 crore. Focus on protection business (individual + group) led to robust traction of 106% YoY to Rs 440 crore, leading to rise in share of protection to ~14% vs. 12% in FY19 & 10% in Q1FY19. AUM growth remained healthy at 22% YoY to Rs 146950 crore.

Outlook

Therefore, we revise our target price to Rs 920 (earlier Rs 800), valuing the stock at 3x FY21 EV.

