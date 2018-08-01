Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 846: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life’s 1QFY19 total APE grew just 2.1% YoY to Rs 13.1bn. Growth was lower also due to the high base in 1QFY18 where APEs grew 50%+. Protection share on APE basis reduced to just 4.6% (-480 bps YoY and -80bps vs. FY18) partly as a result of move to single premium credit life policies and partly as a result of lower (-63% YoY) group term business. For 1QFY19 SBILIFE for the first time reported tax rate adj. VNB margins at 19.0%.

Outlook

We continue to like SBI Life due to strong distribution footprint of its parent SBI, lowest operating cost ratios in the industry, and tailwinds from financialisation of savings. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 846 (FY20 EV + 27.3x FY20E VNB).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.