you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 846: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 846 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on SBI Life Insurance


SBI  Life’s  1QFY19  total  APE grew just 2.1% YoY to Rs 13.1bn. Growth was lower  also due to the high base in 1QFY18 where APEs grew 50%+. Protection share  on APE basis reduced to just 4.6% (-480 bps YoY and -80bps vs. FY18) partly  as  a  result  of  move  to single premium credit life policies and partly  as  a  result  of  lower (-63% YoY) group term business. For 1QFY19 SBILIFE for the first time reported tax rate adj. VNB margins at 19.0%.


Outlook


We continue to like SBI Life  due to strong distribution footprint of its parent SBI, lowest operating  cost ratios in the industry, and tailwinds from financialisation of  savings.  We maintain  BUY  with a TP of Rs 846 (FY20 EV + 27.3x FY20E VNB).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance

