    Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1645: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1645 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on SBI Life Insurance


    SBILIFE reported an impressive set of numbers in FY22, with VNB margin improving 2.6ppts to 25.9% and operating RoEV of 16.4% (19.5% after adjusting for excess Covid-19 mortality). With all its distribution channels firing, expanding product offerings and widening acceptance, we expect robust growth to continue in FY23 and beyond. The formidable combination of brand and distribution reach in terms of geography and demography makes SBILIFE a formidable force in the Indian life insurance sector. Based on the risk-reward proposition, SBILIFE remains our top pick in the sector.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating with a revised target price of Rs1,645.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:31 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.