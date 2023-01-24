English
    Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1570 in its research report dated January 22, 2023.

    January 24, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Life Insurance

    SBILIFE reported a mixed 3QFY23. APE grew 19% YoY (7% beat), whereas VNB margins contracted 374bp QoQ to 27.8% due to higher growth in ULIP. Shareholders’ PAT declined 16% YoY to INR3.0b (29% miss). Among segments, Annuity saw a healthy growth of 17% YoY, while Non-Par savings grew 75% YoY in 3QFY23. Growth in the Protection business was modest at 10% YoY, while the ULIP business saw healthy sequential growth. We lower our VNB margin estimates by 160-170bp for FY23-25 and expect VNB margins to remain at ~30% in FY25. We expect SBILIFE to deliver a 25% CAGR in APE over FY22-25, thus enabling a 32% VNB CAGR. RoEV is expected to stay around ~20-22%. Maintain Buy.

    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,570 (2.5x Sep’24E EV).