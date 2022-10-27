English
    Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1550: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    October 27, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on SBI Life Insurance


    Gross Written Premium (GWP) grew by 12.9% YoY/ 46.5% QoQ to INR 1,66,211 Mn in Q2FY23, mainly driven 17.3% YoY/ 58.5% QoQ growth in renewal premium. Value of New Business (VNB) grew by 24.0% YoY/ 40.9% QoQ to INR 12.4 Bn in Q2FY23 with margins at 31.6%. The VNB margins expanded by 643 bps YoY/ 121 bps QoQ. Profit after Tax (PAT) was at INR 3,767 Mn in Q2FY23, a growth of 52.8% YoY/ 43.3% QoQ. The solvency ratio as of September 30, 2022, stood at 2.19x (improvement of 700 bps YoY) as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50x. The company’s net worth increased by 11.9% from INR 122.1 Bn.



    Outlook


    We continue to apply a 2.7x P/EV on FY24E EVPS of INR 574.3 and a VNB multiple of 15x to arrive at a weighted average TP of INR 1,550 per share (unchanged) for SBI Life (50:50 weights on the P-EV and appraisal value methodology); implying a potential upside of 23.5% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating as "BUY" on the shares of SBILIFE.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 27, 2022 04:44 pm
