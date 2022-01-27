Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1504: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life’s strong growth momentum led to strengthening its leading position. The company maintained decent VNB margins in a stellar quarter. Persistency ratios were high and the company is well capitalised. Claims in Q3 increased on account of Covid and sufficient reserves have been maintained to meet future possible claims. Cost ratios were low, boosting profitability.

Outlook

The stock trades at FY24e P/EV ratio of 2.3x. We value the company at 2.8x FY24e EV since it is one of the market leaders, maintains lower cost ratios and posts good VNB margins. We arrive at a TP of Rs1,504 (earlier 1,402), implying a 21% increase from the current price.

More Info on Trent

At 17:30 SBI Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 1,210.75, down Rs 15.70, or 1.28 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,223.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,202.40.

It was trading with volumes of 47,996 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 34,470 shares, an increase of 39.24 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.13 percent or Rs 1.65 at Rs 1,226.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,293.00 and 52-week low Rs 840.00 on 17 January, 2022 and 22 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.98 percent below its 52-week high and 44.72 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 121,109.30 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More