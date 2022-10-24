Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance (SBILIFE) posted a mixed 2QFY23 with APE clocking a 1% YoY decline (5% miss). However, VNB grew 24% YoY (4% beat) led by ~640bp YoY margin expansion to 31.6%. Shareholders’ PAT grew 53% YoY to INR3.8b. Among segments, Annuity surged 86% YoY while Non-Par savings grew 121% YoY in 2QFY23. Growth in Protection business was modest at 10% YoY; however, along with ULIP business it saw a healthy sequential growth. We increase our VNB margin estimate for FY23 marginally and raise the same by ~240bp for FY24E to 32.1%. We also raise our VNB estimate by 7% for FY24. We expect SBILIFE to deliver 26% CAGR in APE over FY22-24, thus enabling 40% VNB CAGR while RoEV to sustain at ~22%. SBILIFE remains our preferred pick in the Life Insurance space.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged TP of INR1,500 (premised on 2.6x FY24E EV).

