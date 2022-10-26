 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1500: ICICI Direct

Oct 26, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on SBI Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

SBI Life (SBIL) is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on opex ratio ahead of industry • Strong parentage led distribution remains key catalyst.

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We continue to value SBIL at ~2.8x FY24 EV and maintain our target price at Rs 1500 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

SBI Life Insurance - 251022 - icici

first published: Oct 26, 2022 05:27 pm
