English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Life Insurance


    SBILIFE reported a soft 4QFY22 with APE growth of 4% YoY and flattish VNB growth (missed our estimate by 2%). VNB margin improved 120bp QoQ to 26.8% while shareholders' PAT grew 26% YoY to INR6.7b. -APE growth was muted in 4QFY22 due to pressure in ULIP and par products. ULIP posted a 6% decline YoY after four quarters of strong double-digit growth. The decline was led by heightened volatility in capital markets due to geopolitical crisis and increase in interest rates. Par products dipped 31% YoY. -Persistency ratio improved across all cohorts with 120bp/110bp QoQ improvement in 13M/61M, respectively. On an ETR basis, EV grew 9% YoY to INR396b in FY22. Operating RoEV was at 20.6% for FY22 with an EVOP of INR69b. This is mainly because it included a positive impact of INR12.2b in operating experience and INR4.1b in VNB due to a change in computation method from ATR to ETR basis.



    Outlook


    We cut our growth projections marginally as we expect SBILIFE to deliver 22% CAGR in APE over FY22-24. VNB margin is estimated to improve 110bp over the same period to 27.0%, thus enabling 24% VNB CAGR, while RoEV sustains at ~20%. SBILIFE remains our preferred pick in the Life Insurance space. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR1,450.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 12:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.