Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1435: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on SBI Life Insurance

New Business Premium (NBP) grew by 7.7% YoY to INR 66,660 Mn in Q4FY22. New Business Premium (NBP) for the full year FY22 grew 23.4% YoY to INR 254.6 Bn in FY22. Gross Written Premium (GWP) grew by 12% YoY to INR 1,75,085 Mn in Q4FY22. For the full year FY22, GWP grew 16.9% YoY mainly due to 25% growth in First Year Premium (FYP) and 12.4% growth in Renewal Premium (RP). Profit after Tax (PAT) stands at INR 15.06 Bn for FY22. For Q4FY22, PAT stood at INR 6,722 Mn- an increase of 26.3% YoY. AUM grew by 21% YoY to INR 2,674.1 as on 31st March 2022, with debt-equity mix of 71:29. The company’s net worth increased by 12% YoY.

Outlook

Thus, we continue to apply a 2.6x P/EV on FY24E EVPS of INR 560.2 and a VNB multiple of 16x to arrive at a weighted average TP of INR 1,435 per share (unchanged) for SBI Life (50:50 weights on the P-EV and appraisal value methodology); implying a potential upside of 29.8% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our rating as "BUY" on the shares of SBILIFE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More