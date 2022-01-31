Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1400: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life (SBIL) is among most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on opex ratio ahead of industry • Strong parentage led distribution remains key catalyst

Outlook

Factoring in distribution strength & diversified product mix, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value SBIL at 2.8x FY24 EV with revised TP of Rs 1400.

At 17:30 SBI Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 1,206.20, down Rs 4.55, or 0.38 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,237.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,200.00.

It was trading with volumes of 25,660 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 34,810 shares, a decrease of -26.28 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.28 percent or Rs 15.70 at Rs 1,210.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,293.00 and 52-week low Rs 840.00 on 17 January, 2022 and 22 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.71 percent below its 52-week high and 43.6 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 120,654.17 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

