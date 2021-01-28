MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1170: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated January 23, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on SBI Life Insurance


With business recovery underway (3QFY21 APE: +4.3/29.6% YoY/QoQ), along with an increasing adj. VNB (VNB: +7.1/37.5% YoY/QoQ), we believe SBILIFE is on track to deliver a respectable FY21E (APE/VNB 0.4/3.9% YoY). We are fans of the strong distribution footprint of its parent SBI (24k+ branches), improving protection share (9MFY21: 11.1%, +314bps YoY), and lowest operating cost ratios (9MFY21: 8.5%, -150bps YoY). We expect SBILIFE to deliver a healthy FY21-23E VNB CAGR of 11.4% and RoEVs of ~15.0-16.7% over FY21-23E.


Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on SBILIFE with an increased TP of Rs 1,170 (Sep-22E EV + 26.3x Sep-22E VNB). The stock is currently trading at FY22/23E P/EV of 2.4/2.1x and P/VNB of 20.1/15.6x. Lower growth, renewals, and protection share are key risks.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.