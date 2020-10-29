172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sbi-life-insurance-target-of-rs-1006-yes-securities-6034221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1006: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1006 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on SBI Life Insurance


We remain positive on SBI Life with consistent performance on the protection business and revival in the ULIP business. It continues to focus on extracting more from its bancassurance and agency channels. Limited presence on the online platforms, however, is a dampener. The stock trades at FY22E P/EV of 2.1x, which we find attractive.


Outlook


We maintain our estimates and recommend BUY with a 1-year price target of Rs1,006.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance #Yes Securities

