Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 906: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company

SBI Life's APE 42% YoY led by WRP of 40.6% YoY, although growth came on lower base. Protection, annuity and non-par savings saw leading the growth in individual business, while group protection mainly credit life also saw strong growth. Margins were decent at 17.9% v/s 17% in Q1FY19 as mix of protection further improved to 14% of overall APE. GWP premium grew by strong 34.5% YoY in 9MFY19 on back of both NB and renewal premium. NB APE growth improved to 12.8% YoY Overall operating metrics remain steady, growth has been relatively strong with it being in top three players and significant opportunity of penetration in its parent clientele will agur well.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs906 (from Rs779) implying 2.9x multiple on Mar-21 EV.

