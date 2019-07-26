App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 906: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on SBI Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 906 in its research report date July 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company


SBI Life's APE 42% YoY led by WRP of 40.6% YoY, although growth came on lower base. Protection, annuity and non-par savings saw leading the growth in individual business, while group protection mainly credit life also saw strong growth. Margins were decent at 17.9% v/s 17% in Q1FY19 as mix of protection further improved to 14% of overall APE. GWP premium grew by strong 34.5% YoY in 9MFY19 on back of both NB and renewal premium. NB APE growth improved to 12.8% YoY Overall operating metrics remain steady, growth has been relatively strong with it being in top three players and significant opportunity of penetration in its parent clientele will agur well.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs906 (from Rs779) implying 2.9x multiple on Mar-21 EV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance Company

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.