Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 1197: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on SBI Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1197 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company


SBILIFE reported a strong 14% growth in GWP primarily driven by strong renewal collections (~30% YoY) which made up 60% of total premiums collected. Although APE fall was 31% YoY, NBP decline was minimal at 3% YoY highlighting the strong franchise and ability to outperform industry in adverse market conditions. Performance in Individual Protection, however, was weaker than peers (-36% YoY) primarily due to reduced agency performance (-31% APE YoY). Despite the muted credit growth environment, SBILIFE saw only a 10% decline in group protection as it was able to sell to existing home loan customers of SBI bank. Non-par portfolio continued to show momentum, growing 28% QoQ, with customers preferring guaranteed products which were offered at higher IRRs due to the company’s inability to re-price. Product mix between savings and protection stayed constant sequentially resulting in a 6.2% YoY increase in VNB margin. Thi increase was offset by lower risk free rate to the tune of 4.2% resulting in a VNB margin of 18.7%.


Outlook


We initiate on SBILIFE with a BUY at a target price of Rs. 1197 implying a FY21 P/EV of 4.0x and RoEV of 15.7%.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance Company

