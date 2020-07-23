Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 1197: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company

SBILIFE reported a strong 14% growth in GWP primarily driven by strong renewal collections (~30% YoY) which made up 60% of total premiums collected. Although APE fall was 31% YoY, NBP decline was minimal at 3% YoY highlighting the strong franchise and ability to outperform industry in adverse market conditions. Performance in Individual Protection, however, was weaker than peers (-36% YoY) primarily due to reduced agency performance (-31% APE YoY). Despite the muted credit growth environment, SBILIFE saw only a 10% decline in group protection as it was able to sell to existing home loan customers of SBI bank. Non-par portfolio continued to show momentum, growing 28% QoQ, with customers preferring guaranteed products which were offered at higher IRRs due to the company’s inability to re-price. Product mix between savings and protection stayed constant sequentially resulting in a 6.2% YoY increase in VNB margin. Thi increase was offset by lower risk free rate to the tune of 4.2% resulting in a VNB margin of 18.7%.

Outlook

We initiate on SBILIFE with a BUY at a target price of Rs. 1197 implying a FY21 P/EV of 4.0x and RoEV of 15.7%.







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.