Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 1018: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company

SBILIFE reported a 28% YoY increase in GWP to Rs. 130.9bn in Q2FY21 driven by strong renewal premium and single premium, which grew 28% and 71% respectively to Rs 71.5bn and Rs 36.2bn. APE declined 3.5% YoY to Rs. 27.1bn but more than doubled sequentially. The savings APE declined 9.2% to Rs. 23.7bn while the protection APE grew 70% to Rs. 3.4bn. We expect SBILIFE’s APE growth to be on par with the industry’s. Individual savings APE declined 15% YoY to Rs. 21.1bn and comprise of 78% of the overall mix (Q2FY20: 88% Q1FY21: 75%). Although ULIP APE continued to decline (-13% YoY), the product has seen some recovery visible in the strong sequential performance which is aided by the larger share of debt. Par and non-par also declined 17% and 25% YoY respectively in Q2FY21. We expect retail savings to decline 5-10% in FY21.

Outlook

Given the slower pickup in the savings business, and conservative push in the non-par guaranteed business, we revise our target price from Rs 1189 to Rs 1018 implying a FY22 P/EV 2.7x and maintain our “BUY” recommendation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.