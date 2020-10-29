172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sbi-life-insurance-company-target-of-rs-1018-dolat-capital-market-6033631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 1018: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on SBI Life Insurance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1018 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on SBI Life Insurance Company


SBILIFE reported a 28% YoY increase in GWP to Rs. 130.9bn in Q2FY21 driven by strong renewal premium and single premium, which grew 28% and 71% respectively to Rs 71.5bn and Rs 36.2bn. APE declined 3.5% YoY to Rs. 27.1bn but more than doubled sequentially. The savings APE declined 9.2% to Rs. 23.7bn while the protection APE grew 70% to Rs. 3.4bn. We expect SBILIFE’s APE growth to be on par with the industry’s. Individual savings APE declined 15% YoY to Rs. 21.1bn and comprise of 78% of the overall mix (Q2FY20: 88% Q1FY21: 75%). Although ULIP APE continued to decline (-13% YoY), the product has seen some recovery visible in the strong sequential performance which is aided by the larger share of debt. Par and non-par also declined 17% and 25% YoY respectively in Q2FY21. We expect retail savings to decline 5-10% in FY21.


Outlook


Given the slower pickup in the savings business, and conservative push in the non-par guaranteed business, we revise our target price from Rs 1189 to Rs 1018 implying a FY22 P/EV 2.7x and maintain our “BUY” recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance Company

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.