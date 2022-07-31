 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy SBI Cards and Payments; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jul 31, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on SBI Cards and Payments has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Cards and Payments

SBI Cards is subsidiary of State Bank of India (69.2% stake) and is the second largest credit card issuer in India. Market share in terms of cards issued is 18.4% and spends is 18.6% • High margin business with strong return ratios, +5% RoA and +20% RoE.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value SBI Cards at ~34x FY24E EPS (~8.1x FY24E ABV) and revise our target price to Rs1100 from Rs 1000 earlier.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

SBI Cards and Payments - 290722 - ici

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #SBI Cards and Payments
first published: Jul 31, 2022 01:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.