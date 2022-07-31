English
    Buy SBI Cards and Payments; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on SBI Cards and Payments has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Cards and Payments


    SBI Cards is subsidiary of State Bank of India (69.2% stake) and is the second largest credit card issuer in India. Market share in terms of cards issued is 18.4% and spends is 18.6% • High margin business with strong return ratios, +5% RoA and +20% RoE.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value SBI Cards at ~34x FY24E EPS (~8.1x FY24E ABV) and revise our target price to Rs1100 from Rs 1000 earlier.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 01:51 pm
