Buy SBI Cards and Payments; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Cards and Payments
SBI Cards is subsidiary of State Bank of India (69.2% stake) and is the second largest credit card issuer in India. Market share in terms of cards issued is 18.9% and spends is 19.2% • High margin business with strong return ratios, +5% RoA and +20% RoE.
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value SBI Cards at ~34x FY24E EPS (~8x FY24E ABV) and maintain our target price at Rs 1000.
