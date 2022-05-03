Buy SBI Cards and Payments; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Cards and Payments

SBI Cards is subsidiary of State Bank of India (69.2% stake) and is the second largest credit card issuer in India. Market share in terms of cards issued is 18.9% and spends is 19.2% • High margin business with strong return ratios, +5% RoA and +20% RoE.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value SBI Cards at ~34x FY24E EPS (~8x FY24E ABV) and maintain our target price at Rs 1000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





