Buy SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 960: HDFC Securities

May 02, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

HDFC Securities is bullish on SBI Cards and Payment Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

HDFC Securities' research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Cards’ (SBICARD) earnings were marginally below our estimates due to higher-than-expected credit costs, partially offset by healthy traction in fee income. While the QoQ receivables mix remained steady with Revolve/EMI loans at 24%/37%, NIMs declined 10bps QoQ (11.5%) and are close to bottoming out with renewed management focus on raising the share of instalment loans. Business momentum remained strong in terms of card acquisitions (+22% YoY) as well as retail per-card spends (+11% YoY). Asset quality witnessed marginal deterioration with GS-III at 2.4% and credit costs at 6.3% (20bps one-off impact from change in ECL estimates).

Outlook

We marginally reduce our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates to factor in lower revolve share, partly offset by lower credit costs and maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR960 (implied 25x FY25 EPS). We remain bullish on the overall credit card opportunity and the ability of SBICARD to deliver consistently superior profitability (5%+ RoA, 25%+ RoE).