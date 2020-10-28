172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sbi-cards-and-payment-services-target-of-rs-913-geojit-6028871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 913: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on SBI Cards and Payment Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 913 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Geojit's research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services


SBI Cards & Payment Services (SBI Cards) is the leading issuer of credit cards in India. Company offers wide range of value-added payment products and services. SBI cards operates in more than 130 cities in India. Net interest income rose 20.0% YoY in Q2FY21, aided by NIM expansion (+185bps YoY) with higher interest income yield (+56bps YoY) and lower cost of funds (-96bps). Non-interest income was up 1.9% YoY. Pre-provision profit grew 37.1% YoY, further helped by lower opex (- 9.5% YoY). However, PAT fell 45.9%, impacted by higher provisioning. Overall cost to income ratio improved to 49.3% (-10.3bps YoY). Company added 688k new accounts during the quarter. Cards in force rose 3.8% QoQ to 11,009k, and spends per card increased to Rs. 110k from Rs. 72k in Q1FY21.


Outlook


Growth momentum should pick-up in retail credit activity and daily spends in upcoming quarters. Given current upside potential, we reiterate BUY on the stock with a TP of Rs. 913 based on 10.5x FY22E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 28, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #SBI Cards and Payment Services

