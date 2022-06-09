Buy SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 1260: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services

We hosted SBI Cards’ Management in our High Conviction Ideas Conference and the takeaways were reassuring on concurrent and expected trends in card addition/mix, spend growth/mix, revolvers’ share, competitive landscape and credit cost. Co. is confident about maintaining the card sourcing run-rate demonstrated in past two quarters while would not chase market share at the cost of risk or profitability. Higher acquisitions from Tier-3 & beyond locations and of self-employed customers is mainly through SBI channel. This would drive Revolvers’ share recovery along with the consistent increase of discretionary spends. Less-risky customers onboarded during FY21-22 and portfolio construct/ECL coverage being at pre-pandemic level offers visibility on prompt normalization of credit cost. Cost/income ratio is expected to remain at 56-57% in the near term, with scale and digital benefits mitigating increased intensity of spend-related cost. We estimate 20-22% CAGR in CIF and Receivables over FY22-24. Despite modelling 25 bps MDR reduction (partial recoup through opex), we estimate RoA/RoE to be 5.5-6%/24-26% which was the pre-pandemic metric (adjusted for capital base).



Outlook

We believe that stock price represents overstretched concerns on a) MDR reduction and lack of flexibility to recoup it, b) structural pressure on cost-income/profitability from increased competitive intensity, c) impact on growth from rising scale of the new-age card cos. and BNPL. Being the only listed pure-play credit card issuer with significantly higher profitability than Banks and NBFCs (in good times as well as bad times), SBI Cards would continue to command a premium valuation. Reiterate BUY with 12m PT of Rs1260.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

