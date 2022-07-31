English
    Buy SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 1260: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on SBI Cards and Payment Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report date July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    YES Securities' research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services


    SBI Cards delivered a handsome beat of 6%/12%/24% on our Income/PPOP/PAT estimates, and it was driven by robust spends growth, uptick in revolvers’ share, contained opex intensity and a stable quality underpinning moderate credit cost. RoA and RoE stood at 7% and 31% respectively, which were a multi-year high.



    Outlook


    We now estimate RoA/RoE delivery of 6%/26% over FY23-24 which factors a 25 bps MDR reduction (with partial recoup through opex). Reiterate BUY with 12m PT of Rs1260.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    SBI Cards and Payment Services - 290722 - yes

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:45 pm
