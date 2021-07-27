MARKET NEWS

Buy SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Cards and Payment Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated July 24, 2021.

July 27, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services


SBICARD reported a steady 1QFY22, with a sharp beat in earnings, supported by lower provisions, as operating performance came in line. Overall spends/receivables witnessed a sequential decline due to the lockdown during Apr-May’21, while showing a gradual improvement from Jun’21 onwards. Margin too witnessed an expansion of ~160bp, led by an improving loan mix, while fee income stood largely stable QoQ. Asset quality ratios saw a significant improvement, led by higher write-offs, while the RBI RE book declined to INR13.8b (6% of loans v/s 8% in 4QFY21). It has provided a further 65%/100% on 30-90/90 days delinquent RBI RE book. This, along with a strong PCR (~78%) and management overlay provisions of INR2.58b, should keep credit cost under control. We increase our FY22E/FY23E estimates by 11%/19%. We maintain our Buy rating.


Outlook


We estimate RoA/RoE to improve to 7.9%/30.5% in FY23E. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged TP of INR1,200/share (41x FY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SBI Cards and Payment Services
first published: Jul 27, 2021 01:53 pm

