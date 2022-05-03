English
    Buy SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Cards and Payment Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated April 30, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services


    SBICARD reported a mixed quarter, with a miss in NII/PPOP, while net earnings delivered a significant beat, aided by a sharp decline in provisions. PAT grew 231% YoY to INR5.8b (MOSLE: INR4.5b). - NIM contracted by 80bp to 13.2% in 4Q (v/s 14% in 3QFY22) due to a significant (-110bp) moderation in yields as the Revolver mix fell to 25% v/s 27% in 3QFY22. Trends in spends both Retail/Corporate was healthy at 40%/102% YoY. Overall spends grew 51% YoY. - GNPA ratio moderated marginally by 18bp QoQ to 2.22%, while NNPA fell 5bp QoQ to 0.78%. RBI-RE book declined to sub-1%. RoA/RoE stood robust at 7%/30.4% in 4QFY22. - We expect the company to deliver 50% earnings CAGR over FY22-24, leading to a RoA/RoE of 7.3%/30.6%. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    We expect the company to deliver 50% earnings CAGR over FY22-24, leading to a RoA/RoE of 7.3%/30.6%. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,100 per share (29x FY24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SBI Cards and Payment Services
    first published: May 3, 2022 12:05 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.