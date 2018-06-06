App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Satin Creditcare; target of Rs 590: Centrum Research

Centrum Research is bullish on Satin Creditcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Centrum Research's research report on Satin Creditcare


We retain Buy on Satin Creditcare (SATIN) and revise our TP upwards to Rs590 (vs. Rs550 earlier). FY18 could well be characterised as the year of turnaround for SATIN as it placed greater emphasis at a) growth with better controls b) lower NPAs YoY and c) increased use of technology.  We expect growth momentum to accelerate and will be driven by favourable sector dynamics, increasing share of repeat customers and penetration into newer geographies. NPAs remain a tad sticky and will thus see provisions remain elevated.

Outlook
We remain convinced with SATIN business model and see RoE’s inch to 13-14% levels by end-FY20E. RoA could well be in excess of 2.0%. Valuations at 1.6x FY20E ABV remain attractive. Retain BUY with TP at Rs590 (valued at 2.3x FY20E ABV). Key risks – lower than expected growth; elevated NPA’s and thus the provisioning thereon.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:34 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum Research #Recommendations #Satin Creditcare

