Buy Saregama India; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Saregama India

Saregama India (Saregama) is India’s oldest music label with ~1.42 lakh songs across various languages, which is monetised over various formats such as digitals (streaming, YouTube), physical (Carvaan) and television. Apart from music, it is also into TV serials /(Tamil), creates low budget films as well as web series for OTT platforms through Yoodlee Films and has artists and events management business.

Outlook

We expect digital monetisation to provide sustained growth momentum. Accelerated opportunity fructification in new areas like web series, artist management, etc, can provide further positive surprise. We maintain BUY. We value at Rs 430, 30x FY25 P/E.

For all recommendations report, click here Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Saregama India - 27 -01-2023 - ic

Broker Research