    Buy Saregama India; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Saregama India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    January 28, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Saregama India

    Saregama India (Saregama) is India’s oldest music label with ~1.42 lakh songs across various languages, which is monetised over various formats such as digitals (streaming, YouTube), physical (Carvaan) and television. Apart from music, it is also into TV serials /(Tamil), creates low budget films as well as web series for OTT platforms through Yoodlee Films and has artists and events management business.

    Outlook

    We expect digital monetisation to provide sustained growth momentum. Accelerated opportunity fructification in new areas like web series, artist management, etc, can provide further positive surprise. We maintain BUY. We value at Rs 430, 30x FY25 P/E.