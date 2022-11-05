Buy Sapphire Foods; target of Rs 1780: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sapphire Foods

Aided by healthy double-digit SSSG of 15% and 23% in KFC and Pizza Hut (PH), respectively, Sapphire Foods (SAPPHIRE)’s 2QFY23 sales and gross profit were broadly in line with expectations. With good festive season sales, 3QFY23 outlook (the most important quarter from a full-year perspective) is positive. The company’s decision to take price hikes lower than material cost increases is resulting in good operating leverage. With the Sri Lanka (SL) business outlook getting better from Sep’22 onwards, the extent of drag on EBITDA margin is likely to be lower going forward.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,780, given SAPPHIRE’s healthy earnings growth trend and relatively inexpensive valuations v/s QSR peers.

