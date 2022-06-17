Buy Sansera Engineering ; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Sansera Engineering

Sansera Engineering (SEL), established in 1981, is a Bengaluru based engineering led integrated manufacturer of critical precision forged components (engine, non-engine oriented) for end application in predominantly auto domain. FY22 Geography mix: India 63%; Europe: 24%; US: 9%; others: 4% • FY22 End-User mix: Auto ~83%; Non-Auto ~11%; Auto-Tech & xEVs ~6%.



Outlook

We initiate coverage on SEL with a BUY rating on the stock amid robust order book wins & strong penchant to grow ahead of industry. We value SEL at Rs 900 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 45, building in 18%, 34% sales, earnings CAGR, respectively, over FY22-24E.

More Info

At 14:10 hrs Sansera Engineering was quoting at Rs 667.95, down Rs 3.30, or 0.49 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 667.95 and an intraday low of Rs 650.85.

It was trading with volumes of 7,746 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 19,517 shares, a decrease of -60.31 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.19 percent or Rs 8.10 at Rs 671.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 889.80 and 52-week low Rs 548.30 on 17 November, 2021 and 28 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.93 percent below its 52-week high and 21.82 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,515.30 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More