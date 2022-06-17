English
    Buy Sansera Engineering ; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sansera Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated June 17, 2022.

    June 17, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sansera Engineering


    Sansera Engineering (SEL), established in 1981, is a Bengaluru based engineering led integrated manufacturer of critical precision forged components (engine, non-engine oriented) for end application in predominantly auto domain. FY22 Geography mix: India 63%; Europe: 24%; US: 9%; others: 4% • FY22 End-User mix: Auto ~83%; Non-Auto ~11%; Auto-Tech & xEVs ~6%.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage on SEL with a BUY rating on the stock amid robust order book wins & strong penchant to grow ahead of industry. We value SEL at Rs 900 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 45, building in 18%, 34% sales, earnings CAGR, respectively, over FY22-24E.


     At 14:10 hrs Sansera Engineering was quoting at Rs 667.95, down Rs 3.30, or 0.49 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 667.95 and an intraday low of Rs 650.85.


    It was trading with volumes of 7,746 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 19,517 shares, a decrease of -60.31 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.19 percent or Rs 8.10 at Rs 671.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 889.80 and 52-week low Rs 548.30 on 17 November, 2021 and 28 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 24.93 percent below its 52-week high and 21.82 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,515.30 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 17, 2022 02:13 pm
