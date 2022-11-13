 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Sansera Engineering; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

Nov 13, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sansera Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sansera Engineering

Sansera Engineering (SEL), established in 1981, is a Bengaluru based engineering led integrated manufacturer of critical precision forged components (engine, non-engine oriented) for end application in predominantly auto domain. FY22 geography mix: India 63%; Europe: 24%; US: 9%; Others: 4% • FY22 end-user mix: auto ~83%; non-auto ~11%; auto-tech & EVs ~6%.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating amid robust order book, strong export order wins, precision engineering capabilities and tendency to outrun industry growth. We value SEL at Rs 860 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 38.8, building in 15%, 25% sales, earnings CAGR, respectively, in FY22-24E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:15 pm
