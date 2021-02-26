English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 9820: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sanofi India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9820 in its research report dated February 24, 2021.

Broker Research
February 26, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Sanofi India


CY20 revenues de-grew 5.5% YoY to Rs 2902 crore mainly due to divestiture of few products to Zentiva (Ankaleshwar slump sale) and Covid-19 impact on certain therapies. EBITDA margins improved 291 bps YoY to 24.6% mainly due to lower other expenditure and slightly better gross margins. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 7.2% YoY to Rs 713 crore. Adjusted PAT grew 9.7% YoY to Rs 519 crore. Note: Results are not comparable YoY due to closure of the Zentiva transaction on May 29, 2020.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 9820 (unchanged) based on 35x CY22E EPS of Rs 280.6.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sanofi India
first published: Feb 26, 2021 01:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.