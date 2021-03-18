English
Buy Sanofi India: target of Rs 9600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sanofi India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9600 in its research report dated March 17, 2021.

March 18, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India


Sanofi India Limited (Sanofi) had hosted an investor webinar to discuss the business updates and management’s commentary was positive pointing at healthy growth outlook. Sanofi expects anti-diabetic segment to be a key growth driver for the company. Also the Top10 brands are expected to stage a strong growth and outperform the industry growth. Favourable mix and cost efficiencies are expected to result in a 120 bps OPM expansion over CY2020-CY2022E.



Outlook


Considering high growth visibility from chronics, strong balance sheet with no debt, minimal capex, and healthy cash position, premium valuations are expected to sustain. We retain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 9,600.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sanofi India #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 18, 2021 02:00 pm

