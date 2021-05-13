MARKET NEWS

Buy Sanofi India: target of Rs 9600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sanofi India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9600 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

May 13, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India


Sanofi India Limited (Sanofi) reported a mixed performance for the quarter, although numbers are not comparable on a y-o-y basis due to transfer of Ankaleshwar plant. Sanofi expects anti-diabetic segment to be a key growth driver for the company. Also the Top10 brands are expected to stage a strong growth going ahead. Favorable mix and cost efficiencies are expected to result in a 140 bps OPM expansion over CY2020-CY2022E.


Outlook


Considering high growth visibility from chronics, strong balance sheet with no debt, minimal capex, and healthy cash position, premium valuations are expected to sustain. We retain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 9,600.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sanofi India #Sharekhan
first published: May 13, 2021 01:25 pm

