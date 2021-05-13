Buy Sanofi India: target of Rs 9600: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India

Sanofi India Limited (Sanofi) reported a mixed performance for the quarter, although numbers are not comparable on a y-o-y basis due to transfer of Ankaleshwar plant. Sanofi expects anti-diabetic segment to be a key growth driver for the company. Also the Top10 brands are expected to stage a strong growth going ahead. Favorable mix and cost efficiencies are expected to result in a 140 bps OPM expansion over CY2020-CY2022E.

Outlook

Considering high growth visibility from chronics, strong balance sheet with no debt, minimal capex, and healthy cash position, premium valuations are expected to sustain. We retain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 9,600.

