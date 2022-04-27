 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sanofi India: target of Rs 9250: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Apr 27, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Sanofi India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9250 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India

Sanofi reported strong results for Q1CY22 with operating margins expanding 139 bps y-o-y and PAT coming in ahead of estimates. Revenues de-grew by 2.5% yoy while the PAT was up 2.7% yoy. Sanofi has identified three growth areas, which include accelerating growth in the diabetology space, fortifying presence in established/top brands, and focusing on building brands in consumer products. High-growth visibility from the chronic space , strong, and debt-free balance sheet, sturdy dividends, and healthy cash position are the key positives for Sanofi.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on Sanofi India (Sanofi) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 9,250.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sanofi India #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.