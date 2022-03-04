English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sanofi India: target of Rs 9250: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Sanofi India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9250 in its research report dated March 02, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 04, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India


    Sanofi India Limited (Sanofi) had hosted an investors’ call to discuss business updates and the commentary was positive, pointing towards a healthy growth outlook. Sanofi’s three focus areas – accelerating growth in diabetology, fortify its presence in established products & build brands in consumer products are the key growth drivers. Sanofi aims to outpace growth in the covered therapy areas, while overall the company expects to grow in line with the industry, which bodes well. Divestment of slow moving business, which were a drag on the growth and leveraging digital to expand reach would drive OPM expansion leading to a double digit earnings CAGR. Highe growth visibility from chronics, strong and debt-free balance sheet, sturdy dividends, are key positives.


    Outlook


    We retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 9,250.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 12:32 hrs Sanofi India was quoting at Rs 7,188.00, down Rs 61.20, or 0.84 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,240.00 and an intraday low of Rs 7,166.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,046 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 997 shares, an increase of 4.93 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.11 percent or Rs 8.10 at Rs 7,249.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 9,300.00 and 52-week low Rs 6,949.35 on 10 August, 2021 and 27 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 22.71 percent below its 52-week high and 3.43 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 16,554.41 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sanofi India #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 12:42 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.