Buy Sanofi India: target of Rs 9250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India

Sanofi India Limited (Sanofi) had hosted an investors’ call to discuss business updates and the commentary was positive, pointing towards a healthy growth outlook. Sanofi’s three focus areas – accelerating growth in diabetology, fortify its presence in established products & build brands in consumer products are the key growth drivers. Sanofi aims to outpace growth in the covered therapy areas, while overall the company expects to grow in line with the industry, which bodes well. Divestment of slow moving business, which were a drag on the growth and leveraging digital to expand reach would drive OPM expansion leading to a double digit earnings CAGR. Highe growth visibility from chronics, strong and debt-free balance sheet, sturdy dividends, are key positives.

Outlook

We retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 9,250.

At 12:32 hrs Sanofi India was quoting at Rs 7,188.00, down Rs 61.20, or 0.84 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,240.00 and an intraday low of Rs 7,166.00.

It was trading with volumes of 1,046 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 997 shares, an increase of 4.93 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.11 percent or Rs 8.10 at Rs 7,249.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 9,300.00 and 52-week low Rs 6,949.35 on 10 August, 2021 and 27 January, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.71 percent below its 52-week high and 3.43 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 16,554.41 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

