Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 9249: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Sanofi India

Sanofi reported a mixed performance for Q3CY2020, though numbers are not comparable with the previous quarters. Revenues declined 11.9% YoY to Rs 687 crore, Adjusted PAT declined 19.8% to Rs 133 crore. Higher Share of Chronic, which provides a stable stream of revenues coupled with sustained traction from the top brands and margin expansion, due to favorable mix, to lead to double digit earnings growth over CY2019-CY2022E. Better growth prospects, low exposure to regulated markets, strong balance sheet, healthy cashflows, would continue to support premium valuations.

Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation for Sanofi India (Sanofi) with an PT of Rs 9249.

