Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 9249: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sanofi India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9249 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Sanofi India


Sanofi reported a mixed performance for Q3CY2020, though numbers are not comparable with the previous quarters. Revenues declined 11.9% YoY to Rs 687 crore, Adjusted PAT declined 19.8% to Rs 133 crore. Higher Share of Chronic, which provides a stable stream of revenues coupled with sustained traction from the top brands and margin expansion, due to favorable mix, to lead to double digit earnings growth over CY2019-CY2022E. Better growth prospects, low exposure to regulated markets, strong balance sheet, healthy cashflows, would continue to support premium valuations.



Outlook


We retain a Buy recommendation for Sanofi India (Sanofi) with an PT of Rs 9249.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:04 pm

