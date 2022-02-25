English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 8965: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sanofi India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8965 in its research report dated February 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 25, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Sanofi India


    Sanofi offers drugs in therapies like diabetes (insulins & orals), cardiology, thrombosis, anti-infective, CNS, allergy, vitamins, minerals & supplements. Lantus, Allegra & Combiflam are in Top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India • Sanofi is one of the fastest growing companies in India in anti-diabetic therapy.



    Outlook


    Retain BUY rating on the stock due to strong chronic (anti-diabetic in particular) franchise and downsized portfolio to focus on margins Valued at Rs 8965 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS on Rs 298.9.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info

    At 12:18 hrs Sanofi India was quoting at Rs 7,192.90, up Rs 9.05, or 0.13 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,348.40 and an intraday low of Rs 7,192.90.

    It was trading with volumes of 873 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 916 shares, a decrease of -4.67 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.29 percent or Rs 93.60 at Rs 7,183.85.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 9,300.00 and 52-week low Rs 6,949.35 on 10 August, 2021 and 27 January, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 22.66 percent below its 52-week high and 3.5 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 16,565.70 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sanofi India
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 12:21 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.