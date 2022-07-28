Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 8300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India
Emphasis on leveraging the digital platform and divestment of the slow-moving business is expected to drive OPM expansion, leading to a high single-digit PAT CAGR over the next two years. High-growth visibility from chronics, strong and debt-free balance sheet, sturdy dividends, and healthy cash position are the key positives. Sanofi has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 193 per share for CY2022.
Outlook
We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock of Sanofi with a revised PT of Rs 8300 Sanofi has reported a weak result for Q2CY22, though the numbers are not comparable on a y-o-y basis due to divesture of business.
