    Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 8300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Sanofi India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8300 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India


    Emphasis on leveraging the digital platform and divestment of the slow-moving business is expected to drive OPM expansion, leading to a high single-digit PAT CAGR over the next two years. High-growth visibility from chronics, strong and debt-free balance sheet, sturdy dividends, and healthy cash position are the key positives. Sanofi has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 193 per share for CY2022.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock of Sanofi with a revised PT of Rs 8300 Sanofi has reported a weak result for Q2CY22, though the numbers are not comparable on a y-o-y basis due to divesture of business.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sanofi India #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:42 pm
