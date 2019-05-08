Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 6930: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sanofi India

Sales increased 16% YoY to INR7.2b (our estimate: INR6.8b) in 1QCY19. Gross margin shrank 250bp YoY to 57% due to the change in the product mix. However, EBITDA margin contracted at a much lower rate of 30bp YoY to 21.4% (our estimate: 20%), supported by lower other expenses (-110bp YoY to 21.2% of sales) and employee cost (-110bp YoY to 14.4%). Absolute EBITDA increased 14% YoY to INR1.6b (our estimate: INR1.4b). PAT grew 12.6% YoY to INR929m (our estimate: INR828m).

Outlook

We cut our CY19/20 earnings estimates by 5%/4.5% to factor in the lower gross margin and the higher tax rate. We roll our target price to a 12-month forward earnings basis and continue valuing SANL at 32x P/E to arrive at a price target of INR6,930 (prior: INR7,000).

