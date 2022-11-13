Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 6795: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India

Sanofi has reported a weak result for Q3CY22. Revenues and PAT decreased by 8% and 14% respectively in Q3. However, OPM was flat at 26%, which was ahead of our as well as street expectation. Emphasis on leveraging digital platform and divestment of the slow-moving business is expected to maintain OPM expansion, leading to a high single-digit PAT CAGR over the next two years. High-growth visibility from chronics, strong and debt-free balance sheet, sturdy dividends, and healthy cash position are the key positives.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Sanofi with a revised PT of Rs 6,795. The stock has corrected by 13% in last three months and trading at attractive valuations of 24x/22x its CY2022E/23E earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE