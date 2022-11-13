Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 6795: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Sanofi India
Sanofi has reported a weak result for Q3CY22. Revenues and PAT decreased by 8% and 14% respectively in Q3. However, OPM was flat at 26%, which was ahead of our as well as street expectation. Emphasis on leveraging digital platform and divestment of the slow-moving business is expected to maintain OPM expansion, leading to a high single-digit PAT CAGR over the next two years. High-growth visibility from chronics, strong and debt-free balance sheet, sturdy dividends, and healthy cash position are the key positives.
Outlook
We retain a Buy on Sanofi with a revised PT of Rs 6,795. The stock has corrected by 13% in last three months and trading at attractive valuations of 24x/22x its CY2022E/23E earnings.
