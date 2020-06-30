App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sanghi Industries; target of Rs 37: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Sanghi Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 37 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Sanghi Industries


The demand slump in Sanghi’s operating region and lockdown in Mar’20 pulled Q4 volumes down 24% y/y. On higher realisations, savings in logistics and advertising costs, however, and a low base, the operating performance was good with 12% y/y EBITDA growth. The ongoing Kutch expansion was further delayed by the lockdown. Demand revival and labour will be key things to watch.



Outlook


We retain our Buy, with a higher TP of `37 (earlier `30), 9x FY22e EV/EBITDA.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 30, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sanghi Industries

