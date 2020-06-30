Buy Sanghi Industries; target of Rs 37: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Sanghi Industries

The demand slump in Sanghi’s operating region and lockdown in Mar’20 pulled Q4 volumes down 24% y/y. On higher realisations, savings in logistics and advertising costs, however, and a low base, the operating performance was good with 12% y/y EBITDA growth. The ongoing Kutch expansion was further delayed by the lockdown. Demand revival and labour will be key things to watch.

Outlook

We retain our Buy, with a higher TP of `37 (earlier `30), 9x FY22e EV/EBITDA.







