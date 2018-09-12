Buy Sandhar Technologies; target of Rs 460: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Sandhar Technologies

Incorporated in 1987, a Gurgaon based company, Sandhar Technologies (Sandhar) has been promoted by a first-generation entrepreneur, Jayant Davar, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of the company, who has 30 years of experience in the OEM component manufacturing industry. Sandhar is a component supplier primarily catering to automotive OEMs and is largely focused on safety and security systems of vehicles with a pan-India and growing international presence.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the Sandhar stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 460 over the next 12 to 15 months.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.