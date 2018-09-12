App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sandhar Technologies; target of Rs 460: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on Sandhar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated September 11, 2018.

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Sandhar Technologies


Incorporated in 1987, a Gurgaon based company, Sandhar Technologies (Sandhar) has been promoted by a first-generation entrepreneur, Jayant Davar, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of the company, who has 30 years of experience in the OEM component manufacturing industry. Sandhar is a component supplier primarily catering to automotive OEMs and is largely focused on safety and security systems of vehicles with a pan-India and growing international presence.


Outlook


Hence we believe that the Sandhar stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 460 over the next 12 to 15 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 12, 2018 04:19 pm

tags #Buy #Joindre Capital Services #Recommendations #Sandhar Technologies

