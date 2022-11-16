Buy Samvardhana Motherson; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson
MOTHERSOs’ 2QFY23 performance was above estimates, driven by rebound in the auto production across geographies and the benefits of partial cost inflation pass-through. MOTHERSO will benefit substantially from easing supply side pressures and receding cost headwinds, thereby driving strong growth and balance sheet deleverage. We cut our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 4%/5.5%, respectively, to factor in for lower share of profit from associates, higher interest and tax rate.
Outlook
We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR95 (premised on Sep’24 SOTP).
