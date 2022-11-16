English
    Buy Samvardhana Motherson; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Samvardhana Motherson recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 16, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson


    MOTHERSOs’ 2QFY23 performance was above estimates, driven by rebound in the auto production across geographies and the benefits of partial cost inflation pass-through. MOTHERSO will benefit substantially from easing supply side pressures and receding cost headwinds, thereby driving strong growth and balance sheet deleverage. We cut our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 4%/5.5%, respectively, to factor in for lower share of profit from associates, higher interest and tax rate.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR95 (premised on Sep’24 SOTP).


    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Samvardhana Motherson
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:35 pm