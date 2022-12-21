Buy Samvardhana Motherson; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson
The last two to three years had been tough for MOTHERSO as it was adversely impacted by company-specific issues followed by tough operating environment, resulting in the stock underperforming the NSE Auto Index by 62%/72.5% over 1 year/3 years. However, we believe the worst is behind and operating performance should start recovering, led by improving supply-side issues and stable costs.
Outlook
With large part of investments already done, improving operating performance would drive down financial gearing as well. Buy with TP of INR95 (Sep-24 based SOTP).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.