    Buy Samvardhana Motherson; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Samvardhana Motherson recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated December 20, 2022.

    December 21, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson


    The last two to three years had been tough for MOTHERSO as it was adversely impacted by company-specific issues followed by tough operating environment, resulting in the stock underperforming the NSE Auto Index by 62%/72.5% over 1 year/3 years. However, we believe the worst is behind and operating performance should start recovering, led by improving supply-side issues and stable costs.


    Outlook


    With large part of investments already done, improving operating performance would drive down financial gearing as well. Buy with TP of INR95 (Sep-24 based SOTP).


    Samvardhana Motherson - 21 -12-2022 - moti

    first published: Dec 21, 2022 11:36 am