Buy Samvardhana Motherson; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson

The last two to three years had been tough for MOTHERSO as it was adversely impacted by company-specific issues followed by tough operating environment, resulting in the stock underperforming the NSE Auto Index by 62%/72.5% over 1 year/3 years. However, we believe the worst is behind and operating performance should start recovering, led by improving supply-side issues and stable costs.

Outlook

With large part of investments already done, improving operating performance would drive down financial gearing as well. Buy with TP of INR95 (Sep-24 based SOTP).

