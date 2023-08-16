Buy Samvardhana Motherson; target of Rs 115: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson

MOTHERSO reported a healthy 1QFY24 performance as EBITDA grew ~72% YoY to INR19.2b (est. INR16.9b), led by operating efficiency and a softening in RM/energy prices. We believe the company should continue to benefit substantially from easing supply-side issues and receding cost headwinds, leading to strong growth and balance sheet deleverage.

Outlook

We have increased our FY24E EPS by 6% to factor in a better operating performance across businesses and lower tax, while we maintain our FY25E EPS. Currently, we do not build in the performance of new acquisitions in our consolidated estimates. We maintain BUY with a TP of INR115, based on Sep’25E SOTP including INR12/share for recent acquisitions.

